WEST VALLEY CITY — A juvenile who allegedly shot another male during a confrontation in West Valley City last week has turned himself in.

West Valley police confirmed Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting another boy in the buttocks surrendered to authorities and was booked into Salt Lake Juvenile Detention for investigation of aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and inciting a riot.

On June 13, West Valley police received a report of several people arguing near 2500 S. Lake Crest Drive (1810 West). While en route, officers received reports of multiple shots fired and a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Police spotted the fleeing car, resulting in a chase on Redwood Road. The driver ran two red lights and weaved in and out of traffic before the car blew a tire near 1800 South, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

Inside the car, officers discovered four males, one of whom had been shot in the buttocks.

Anei Joker, 18, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of fleeing. Awad Majok, 18, was arrested for investigation of being involved in a riot with injuries.

Last week, the alleged shooter's mother, Rocshida Mims, 46, was arrested for investigation of obstruction and causing a riot. According to a jail booking report, Mims was with her son and others when they confronted the other group.

"Witnesses stated that Rocshida brought a police-style nightstick to the fight, though it is unknown if it was used," the report states.

When questioned by police, Mims originally denied having a son by the name police asked her about, then said the boy was her son "but that he was not in Utah. This information has proven to be false," according to the report.