SALT LAKE CITY — Seven juveniles who allegedly broke into an elementary school by going through the roof were rounded up by Salt Lake police late Tuesday.

Just after 11 p.m., police received a call from a person driving by Edison Elementary School, 466 S. Cheyenne Street (1520 West) who noticed juveniles using a ladder to get onto the roof, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.

When officers arrived, several juveniles attempted to run off. Ruff said officers were able to detain five. A short time later, a parent brought two more boys back to the scene saying they were also involved.

Ruff said the group had broken out a skylight on the roof, entered the school and taken several small electronic items, such as projectors. All seven were booked into Salt Lake Juvenile Detention for investigation of burglary and some for fleeing from police.

Edison Elementary is currently in the process of closing its old building and opening a new school next door starting in the fall. Ruff said the break-in happened at the old school.