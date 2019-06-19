SALT LAKE CITY — Boaty McBoatface, the internet’s favorite submarine, has resurfaced with a major climate change discovery.

According to NPR, the unmanned submersible — usually housed on the RRS Sir David Attenborough — has gathered deep-sea data that has shifted scientists’ understanding of climate change.

The findings, which were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that strong winds blowing over Antarctica are churning up deep ocean water off the coast of the icy continent, which causes deep, cold water to mix with warm shallow water at lower depths than expected.

"The resulting warming of the water on the sea bed is a significant contributor to rising sea levels," the researchers say. "However, the mechanism uncovered by Boaty is not built into current models for predicting the impact of increasing global temperatures on our oceans."

The discovery will also need to be accounted for in existing sea-level forecasts, according to AV Club.

Our collective society was first introduced to Boaty McBoatface in 2016 when Britain’s Natural Environment Research Council held a contest to name the then unchristened Attenborough vessel. Of course, “Boaty McBoatface” won.

However, CNN notes the NERC intervened and instead named their research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, after the famous documentarian and “Planet Earth” narrator. Instead, the Attenborough's submarine probe ended up taking on the Boaty McBoatface name.