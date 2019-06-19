SALT LAKE CITY — A "significant leak" of an unknown product at Thatcher Chemical has resulted in several people being sent to area hospitals.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. at the chemical manufacturing and distribution plant, 1905 W. Fortune Road (1270 South). According to Salt Lake Fire Division Chief Ryan Mellor, there was a "significant leak" of an unknown product.

Approximately 1,000 pounds of a "toxic substance" spilled from a rail car, according to Salt Lake hazardous materials crews.

The product is no longer leaking, but Mellor said there were "several patients," with some being taken to local hospitals and others being treated at the scene. He did not immediately know what symptoms they were experiencing.

