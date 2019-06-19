SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 19.

Should the U.S. give cash payments to the descendants of slaves to atone for slavery? Here's what experts are arguing.

Why building new airports like Salt Lake City's is rare, and what it might mean for your travel plans.

Harvard rescinds Parkland student Kyle Kashuv's admissions and the internet is angry about it.

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency.

Brad Rock: Going away from a conference didn't mean going away for BYU, as its flashiest schedule ever awaits.

The Salt Lake School District has made three offers for raises to these teachers. Here's why they say it isn't enough.

What would a Mike Conley trade mean for the Utah Jazz moving forward?

Can changing the mental frame change the game for recovering addicts? Todd Sylvester shares his inspiring story (+podcast)

Raised in Utah, then trained at BYU, a Pixar animator recalls making 'Toy Story 4.’

