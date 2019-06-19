SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 19.
Should the U.S. give cash payments to the descendants of slaves to atone for slavery? Here's what experts are arguing.
Why building new airports like Salt Lake City's is rare, and what it might mean for your travel plans.
Harvard rescinds Parkland student Kyle Kashuv's admissions and the internet is angry about it.
Here's what you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency.
Brad Rock: Going away from a conference didn't mean going away for BYU, as its flashiest schedule ever awaits.
The Salt Lake School District has made three offers for raises to these teachers. Here's why they say it isn't enough.
What would a Mike Conley trade mean for the Utah Jazz moving forward?
Can changing the mental frame change the game for recovering addicts? Todd Sylvester shares his inspiring story (+podcast)
Raised in Utah, then trained at BYU, a Pixar animator recalls making 'Toy Story 4.’
A look at our top-read stories:
- They've been in couples therapy for 17 years. Do they need a new therapist or a divorce?
- VidAngel ordered to pay $62 million to Disney, others for copyright infringement
- 'Toy Story 4' just broke a Pixar tradition that started in 1998.
- BYU quarterback Zach Wilson '100 percent on schedule,' expected to start season
A look at political coverage:
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney unveils bill to make immigrant employee verification system permanent
- President Donald Trump mentions Utah twice during ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos
- Utah legislator Dan McCay isn't running for Congress
- Republican candidates for Utah governor raising campaign funds at rapid pace
- Why the Supreme Court sent a new case on same-sex wedding cakes back to lower courts
News from the U.S. and world:
- President Trump unveils 2020 slogan to replace 2016 rallying cry during campaign rally (Fox News)
- Iran claims it dealt 'heavy blow' to US 'spy network' (CNN)
- California utility PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage (NBC News)
- New poll shows Biden and other top Democrats beating Trump in Florida (CNN)
- Fugitive who allegedly paid hitmen who shot David Ortiz is identified (CBS News, YouTube)