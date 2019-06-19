SALT LAKE CITY — Mike Conley is headed to the Utah Jazz.

Or perhaps it is the Phoenix Suns.

If Sports Illustrated is to be believed, it might be a little of both.

The publication had itself a bit of a snafu Monday when it published, prematurely, a story claiming that Conley was officially head to Utah, amid rumors that trade talks between the Jazz and Grizzlies had heated up again.

The story was posted on Apple News, as well as Yahoo Sports. But as it turns out, it was a pre-written piece with some crucial bits of information left out, seeing as they haven’t happened yet.

For instance, the first paragraph of the piece, penned by Michael Shapiro, stated “The Grizzlies agreed to send Mike Conley to the Jazz/Suns on Monday, according to TKTK. Memphis will receive TK, TK and TK in exchange for the deal.”

TK, for the uninitiated, is shorthand for “to come,” with the details to be filled in later.

The incomplete story posted at 2:36 p.m. and was the top Google search result for Mike Conley for hours.

The piece stayed up for at least six hours in total before it was taken down.

The mistake was more humorous than anything else, and perhaps a little indicative of the general want of the public for any and all news during the NBA offseason.

And perhaps, SI will prove to be prescient if Conley ends up either in Salt Lake City or Phoenix.

And finally …

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale spent some quality time on a Junior Jazz road trip Monday and Tuesday, much to the delight of many a young basketball fan.

Busy day for @BucketsONeale00



Visiting Tabiona, Utah for his first stop on the Junior Jazz road trip! 🚙 pic.twitter.com/XQiA6G6h5a — Jazz Youth (@jazzyouth) June 17, 2019

Straight 🔟s from the judges on this dunk! @BucketsONeale00 putting on a show... pic.twitter.com/gCXsSEaIkt — Jazz Youth (@jazzyouth) June 19, 2019

Have some trick shots like @BucketsONeale00 up your sleeve? Let’s see em’! 🏀



Tag us in your trick shot videos 🎥

We’ll re-share our favorites⭐️

You could even win a Royce prize pack pic.twitter.com/3ugianShNj — Jazz Youth (@jazzyouth) June 18, 2019

One particular kid wrote a personalized note for O’Neale, calling him the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.

Ingles had a little fun with that, to which O'Neale had an answer of his own.