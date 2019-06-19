SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake forward/winger Jefferson Savarino may soon be headed for greener pastures.

According to reports, the Venezuelan national is a top transfer target for at least two clubs out of the English Premier League, West Ham and Newcastle United.

ExWHUemployee was the first to report the news — over Twitter — and soon afterward Sky Sports added to it, with the information that Savarino may be available from anywhere between $6 million to $8 million.

West Ham and Newcastle United are apparently interested in Venezuelan winger Jefferson Savarino and will scout him against Brazil. I haven’t had it confirmed yet but it does sound the sort of player Husillos would be keen on — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) June 17, 2019

According to Yahoo Sports, the Hammers and Magpies both sent scouts to watch Savarino play against Brazil at the Copa America on Tuesday.

Venezuela and Brazil played to a 0-0 draw in the contest, the second scoreless draw La Vinotinto has been dealt in this year’s Gold Cup.

Prior to the competition, Venezuela handily defeated the United States 3-0 in an international friendly, a contest that saw Savarino net the first international goal of his career, and that after 10 caps with the Venezuelan national team.

The 22 year old has been solid enough for Real Salt Lake during the current MLS campaign. He has scored three times and added an assist in 13 appearances.

Savarino joined RSL back in May 2017, as a young designated player on loan from Zulia FC.

All told, he’s scored 16 goals and assisted on 17 more over the course of 70 career MLS matches.

Per MLS soccer, if Savarino ends up going to England he would follow in the footsteps of former Atlanta United and current Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Amiron made the move to the EPL in January for an MLS-record transfer fee reported at $27 million.