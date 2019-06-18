SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah building was evacuated Tuesday night after an explosive substance spilled inside.

A university spokesman said he did not know exactly how many people were evacuated from the Henry Eyring Building, which houses the chemistry department. University police assisted in the evacuation.

The incident comes almost exactly one month after the release of a Utah legislative audit focusing on occupational hazards in University of Utah academic labs. The Office of the Legislative Auditor General said it found evidence of a "broken system" that puts lab workers at risk.

The spokesman did not say how the substance had spilled.