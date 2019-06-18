SALT LAKE CITY – Olivia Jade on “The Hills” season two? It’s at least being talked about, according to Spencer Pratt, one of the stars of the show’s reboot.

Pratt told Us Weekly that he thinks Olivia Jade would be a good addition to the second season of “The Hills” reboot, which will premiere its first season on Monday, June 24.

Pratt said he’d love to hear Olivia Jade’s side of the story in the show’s second season.

"Olivia Jade. Watch it, here she comes," he told Us Weekly. "She’s going to be able to tell her story for real. Get ready. Season 2 of The Hills narrated by Olivia Jade."

Context: The new version of “The Hills” will star Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Whitney Port, according to E! Online.

Yes, but: Olivia Jade has yet to make any public statements about the college admissions scandal.

Sponsors: She did reportedly lose partnerships because of the scandal, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Sephora dropped their partnership with Olivia Jade after releasing a palette with her last year.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora spokesperson told Refinery29 earlier this month.

Olivia Jade also lost endorsement deals with TRESemme and Estee Lauder, as I wrote for the Deseret News.\