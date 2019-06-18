SALT LAKE CITY – Olivia Jade on “The Hills” season two? It’s at least being talked about, according to Spencer Pratt, one of the stars of the show’s reboot.
- Pratt told Us Weekly that he thinks Olivia Jade would be a good addition to the second season of “The Hills” reboot, which will premiere its first season on Monday, June 24.
- Pratt said he’d love to hear Olivia Jade’s side of the story in the show’s second season.
- "Olivia Jade. Watch it, here she comes," he told Us Weekly. "She’s going to be able to tell her story for real. Get ready. Season 2 of The Hills narrated by Olivia Jade."
Context: The new version of “The Hills” will star Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Whitney Port, according to E! Online.
Yes, but: Olivia Jade has yet to make any public statements about the college admissions scandal.Comment on this story
Sponsors: She did reportedly lose partnerships because of the scandal, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Sephora dropped their partnership with Olivia Jade after releasing a palette with her last year.
- "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora spokesperson told Refinery29 earlier this month.
- Olivia Jade also lost endorsement deals with TRESemme and Estee Lauder, as I wrote for the Deseret News.\
- Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Gianulli remain students at the University of Southern California, though.