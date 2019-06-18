Wyatt Marshall carries the “Flame of Hope” as he and others from the South Jordan Police Department participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Utah in South Jordan on Tuesday. This year's Summer Games will take place on Friday and Saturday at various venues in Provo and Orem. According to the organization, more than 900 athletes will compete in track and field, softball and swimming events. Torch runs are held across the state beginning in May and leading up to the Special Olympics Utah Summer Games in June.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.