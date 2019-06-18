WEST HAVEN — A 23-month-old child survived a fall from a third-story window in West Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy fell 19 feet out of an apartment window into a first-floor window well, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Cortney Ryan.

He was "conscious and active" when first responders arrived, and didn't appear to have any obvious injuries, according to Ryan, who described the outcome of the incident as "amazing."

The child fell out the window when his mother went into the bathroom for a moment. He leaned against an open window and the screen popped out, the sheriff's office said.

The child was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital for observation.

Last week, 3-year-old Jacob Stallings suffered head injuries after falling from a second-story window of his family's Spanish Fork home and landing on a concrete driveway.

In a statement Tuesday, Jacob's family said he has "made a miraculous recovery" since the accident and has been discharged from the hospital. He will continue treatment at home.

"We’re also very grateful for the love, concern, and support that has been expressed by the Utah community over the past week," the family said. "We will never be able to write each of you a thank you note, but please know how amazed and grateful we are for your generosity."