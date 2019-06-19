In high school, Rwenshaun Miller was an excellent student and a superb athlete. He had an academic scholarship to a university in North Carolina and walked-on to a sports team because he was just that gifted. He figured he'd be heading for a lucrative career in professional football.

But during his sophomore year of college, his dreams skittered sideways. He'd already had trouble adjusting to college, he said. But his challenges got much worse. He'd begun to hear voices. He wasn't eating or sleeping. He was behaving erratically.

His parents were paying attention. They "dragged me to a psychiatric ward," he recalled.

His diagnosis was, at the time, devastating. He was told he had bipolar disorder — and with those words, he thought his world had ended.

It hadn't.

In a crowded room at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, D.C., last week during Mental Health America's annual conference, Miller invited a roomful of strangers to shout out some labels that people give themselves and others, the nouns and adjectives with which we lump people into groups.

His said his own labels include "black man" and "athlete." But there are others, less flattering and harder to embrace. People call themselves and others all kinds of things, casually offering terms like "stupid" and "loser," though "gifted" and "optimistic" would be far more helpful.

Miller described guarding his diagnosis closely. He didn't want friends to know. He wanted his old life and dreams back. Once he'd stabilized on medication and therapy, he thought with relief that he was "good," as if he'd had a broken leg that mended, no harm done.

He re-enrolled in college, dropped the regimen of care that had stabilized and made him well, and started partying with college pals, adding "alcoholism" to his labels, he said.

And down the slide he went, eventually trying to take his own life, before fighting his way back to the kind of life he really wanted — a life with joy and purpose.

Miller tells the story now because he's no longer at war with having bipolar disorder. It's just one part of who he is. He has built a career that changes lives. He became a licensed therapist, a speaker, a "social entrepreneur." He wrote a book, "Injured Reserve: A Black Man's Playbook to Handle Being Sidelined by Mental Illness." He founded a mental health nonprofit, called Eustress Inc.

"Eustress" means beneficial stress. It's taking something that could be bad and turning it to good.

Miller is a compelling speaker, so much so that I started looking him up online. He's on YouTube and in mental health videos and interviews. He's articulate and caring and one gets the impression that he's let go of many of the fears that could have sidelined him, choosing to live an abundant and giving life.

"I got myself together," he said simply, though the doing part is obviously much more complicated than that. "I am still a work in progress."

The point of talking about labels was to show that "the labels we use to describe other people also dictate the way we care for them — or the lack of care."

One label he embraces is "interdependent," he said. "We all need help sometimes."

But his favorite label is "person. If I treat you as a person, I get to learn who you are, to learn from your culture. When I do that, I can effectively help you."

That's a path to lifting each other up.

And for those who struggle to figure out who they want to be and what they need?

"Be the person you needed when you were 10 years old," he said.

Because the person a child needs — a good parent, a hugger, a teacher, a friend, a mentor, someone who loves others — is the best kind of person of all.