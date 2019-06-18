I am extremely worried about Congress’ authority. Never in my life have I seen government employees say no to Congress.

I am a teacher and I have learned one simple but true fact over the years. The behavior I see in my classroom is the expectation that I have set, not the rules on the walls or the words from my mouth. For example, if I have stated that I expect the students to get their calculators at the door, that is an expectation I have set. However, if they are not doing it, even when I ask repeatedly and continually, then really, not getting their calculators is the expectation I am holding them to. Therefore not getting their calculators at the door is now the expectation.

This applies to Congress as well. If Congress asks for documents and testimony, that is the expectation. However, if no one provides documents, and people refuse to testify, then unfortunately Congress' verbal expectations mean nothing. If individuals are allowed to disobey and ignore orders from Congress without consequence, then it has let the people it is supposed to govern over reset its expectations.

I can tell you from experience that if this problem is allowed to fester, it will only get worse.

Congress has made it very clear right now that its expectations are weak and its rules not worth following.

Shaina Runolfson

Holladay