ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University women's golf coach Lindsey Stucki has announced the signing of incoming sophomore Megan Gaskill to a scholarship offer to play for the Trailblazers beginning this fall.

Gaskill (Reno, Nev.) transferred from Division I Eastern Washington, where she played in one event, which came at the Georgia State-hosted John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate earlier this spring. She was a four-year all-region selection at McQueen High School and represented northern Nevada at the Junior Girls American Cup. In addition, Gaskill claimed runner-up honors at the 2017 Nevada State Junior tournament.

“I’m excited to welcome Megan to Dixie State,” Stucki said. “Coming from a Division I program, she knows what it takes to play at a high level and I know she’s been working hard on her game to get where she needs to be come fall. She also has high level junior golf tournament experience, which is going to serve her well at the college level.”

The Trailblazers wrapped up the 2018-19 season with a second-place finish at the RMAC Championships, which tied for the best overall finish at a conference championship event (2nd at the 2015 Pacific West Conference Championships) in the program’s brief seven-year history. In all, Dixie State posted eight top-10 team finishes in 10 total events this past season, including five top-five showings overall.