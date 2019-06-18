SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a history of underage drinking and drug use was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal boating accident on Lake Powell.

Triston Brady Harrison, 21, of Mapleton, was charged in Kane County's 6th District Court with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; two counts of DUI, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and a boating navigation violation, a class C misdemeanor.

Bail was set at $30,000. An initial court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

On Friday, Harrison was driving a boat on Lake Powell with friends when he hit a rock and beached his watercraft, causing a passenger, 18-year-old Jayla Hiatt, of Spanish Fork, to be ejected. Hiatt hit the shore and died on impact, according to police. She had just graduated from Maple Mountain High School.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they noted a strong odor of alcohol on Harrison's breath, according to a Kane County Jail booking report. He failed his sobriety tests, according to police.

"His impairment had a strong impact on his decision-making and vessel operation," the report states.

The crash came a little over three weeks after Harrison was arrested, and later charged, with DUI, a class B misdemeanor, in West Valley City.

In June 2017, Harrison was charged in 4th District Court with a minor being in possession or consuming measurable amounts of alcohol, intoxication and trespassing. In April 2017, he was charged with marijuana possession, according to court records.

In 2016, Harrison was convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a restricted person, alcohol possession or consumption, impaired driving and misdemeanor drug possession.

Additionally, he was convicted of purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in measurable amounts in December 2016, and drug possession in November 2016 and December 2015, court records state.