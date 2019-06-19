SALT LAKE CITY — Reynolds Wrap is hiring. Not a big deal, right? Well, the company wants to hire someone to travel across the country, eat some ribs and earn $10,000, according to CNN.
The chosen candidate will go by “Chief Grilling Officer.”
Description: "If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company said in a news release.Comment on this story
- The chosen candidate will travel across the country for two weeks eating some of the best barbecue joints in America.
- The chosen candidate will have to post photos and multimedia aspects to the company’s website.
- The winner will receive $5,000 per week.
- And yes, travel and lodging come prepaid. And you get to bring a guest as well.
How to apply: Submit a photo of yourself with your favorite grilling recipe and a 100-word bio on why you deserve the job, according to Fox News. Submissions should be sent on Reynolds Wrap’s website.
Applications close June 19 at midnight.