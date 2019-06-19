SALT LAKE CITY — Reynolds Wrap is hiring. Not a big deal, right? Well, the company wants to hire someone to travel across the country, eat some ribs and earn $10,000, according to CNN.

The chosen candidate will go by “Chief Grilling Officer.”

Description: "If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company said in a news release.

The chosen candidate will travel across the country for two weeks eating some of the best barbecue joints in America.

The chosen candidate will have to post photos and multimedia aspects to the company’s website.

The winner will receive $5,000 per week.

And yes, travel and lodging come prepaid. And you get to bring a guest as well.

How to apply: Submit a photo of yourself with your favorite grilling recipe and a 100-word bio on why you deserve the job, according to Fox News. Submissions should be sent on Reynolds Wrap’s website.

Applications close June 19 at midnight.