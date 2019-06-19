SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon clapped back at New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday after the Democratic congresswoman criticized Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, CNN reports.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday and slammed Amazon and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in one fell swoop, according to Business Insider.

"If his being a billionaire is predicated on paying people starvation wages and stripping them of their ability to access healthcare ... and on the fact that his workers take food stamps, so I'm paying for him to be a billionaire, I think it's certainly a part of the equation," she said.

"When you have a very large workforce and you underpay every single person and then you also participate in taking billions of dollars of government subsidies, that could be part of it."

AOC said Bezos and Amazon should pay more taxes, give up their government subsidies and send people to college by paying their tuition.

Amazon responded twice to AOC since her appearance on "This Week." First, the company sent a statement to Fox Business condemning her comments against Bezos.

"These allegations are absurd," the statement reads. "Amazon associates receive industry-leading pay starting at $15 an hour — in fact, hourly associates at our Staten Island facility earn between $17.30 and $23 an hour, plus benefits which include comprehensive medical, dental, and vision insurance. On top of these benefits, Amazon pre-pays 95% of continuing education tuition costs through its Career Choice program for associates who want to pursue in-demand careers. For anyone who wants to know what it's like to work in an Amazon fulfillment center, sign up for a tour today."

Amazon News shared a tweet responding to AOC's comments as well.

"@AOC is just wrong," the account tweeted. "Amazon is a leader on pay at $15 min wage + full benefits from day one. We also lobby to raise federal min wage."

Flashback: Back in November, Ocasio-Cortezcriticized Amazon’s plan to bring a second headquarters to New York City, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.