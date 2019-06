SALT LAKE CITY — Walt Disney World reportedly raised its annual pass prices overnight, according to multiple reports.

Walt Disney World’s price raise comes about a month before Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens up in August, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Here’s a breakdown of the new costs:

Epcot After 4 Annual Pass — $309 (previously $289)

Disney Silver Pass — $519 (previously $479)

Disney Gold Pass — $699 (previously $609)

Disney Platinum Pass — $899 (previously $749)

Disney Platinum Plus Pass — $999 (previously $849)

Disney raised its annual passes back in October, according to WESH-TV.