SALT LAKE CITY — Mysterio will be joining the Avengers in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” if the new trailer is to be believed.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for “Far From Home” that showed Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asking Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to join the Avengers team.

In the trailer, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) asks Spider-Man to help fight elemental monsters crushing through Europe and says Fury wants to find a new team of Avengers since the regular Avengers are unreliable after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

So, Spider-Man asks Mysterio — who claims to be a superhero from an alternate timeline in the multiverse — to join the team.

Watch the spot below.

Yes, but: Mysterio is actually one of the biggest villains in the Spider-Man universe, at least in the comic books, which I wrote about for the Deseret News before. Mysterio is a trickster who creates illusions and gadgets to trick Spider-Man.

Like the character Dr. Strange, Mysterio can “blur the line between reality and fantasy, to the point where his work seems almost supernatural in nature,” according to IGN.

In fact, one version of Mysterio was “a mutant with the power to teleport and to take control of other people's bodies,” IGN reported.

Why it matters: If Mysterio can blur the lines between reality and fantasy, there’s a good chance that his good-guy act is just that — an act. It’s possible — though in no way confirmed — that Mysterio won’t be a hero in “Far From Home,” but merely a villain masquerading as one.