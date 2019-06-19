SALT LAKE CITY — Mysterio will be joining the Avengers in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” if the new trailer is to be believed.
Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for “Far From Home” that showed Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asking Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to join the Avengers team.
In the trailer, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) asks Spider-Man to help fight elemental monsters crushing through Europe and says Fury wants to find a new team of Avengers since the regular Avengers are unreliable after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”
So, Spider-Man asks Mysterio — who claims to be a superhero from an alternate timeline in the multiverse — to join the team.
Watch the spot below.
Yes, but: Mysterio is actually one of the biggest villains in the Spider-Man universe, at least in the comic books, which I wrote about for the Deseret News before. Mysterio is a trickster who creates illusions and gadgets to trick Spider-Man.
- Like the character Dr. Strange, Mysterio can “blur the line between reality and fantasy, to the point where his work seems almost supernatural in nature,” according to IGN.
- In fact, one version of Mysterio was “a mutant with the power to teleport and to take control of other people's bodies,” IGN reported.
Why it matters: If Mysterio can blur the lines between reality and fantasy, there’s a good chance that his good-guy act is just that — an act. It’s possible — though in no way confirmed — that Mysterio won’t be a hero in “Far From Home,” but merely a villain masquerading as one.