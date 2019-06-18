SALT LAKE CITY — Passengers aboard a flight from Pristina, Kosovo, to Basel, Switzerland, shared a video of frightening turbulence they experienced during the flight.

The 30-second video, which has gone viral across social media, shows the drink cart spill over into the aisle and onto passengers. A woman can be seen praying during the video as well.

The turbulence reportedly lasted for five minutes. It began 30 minutes before the plane landed.

Watch the video below.

"People started screaming and crying. A flight attendant slammed her trolley on the ceiling. Cups flew around, some were scalded by hot water,” the passenger said, per a translated statement from 20 Minutes.

A spokesperson for EuroAirport told ABC News that 10 passengers were sent to local hospitals in Basel for treatment for minor injuries they suffered during the incident.

"The flight from Pristina with airline ALK experienced turbulence in the air around 20 minutes before landing," a EuroAirport spokesperson told ABC News. "The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived."

ALK Airlines told ABC the crew knew there would be turbulence during the flight and that they were trying to collect all the drinks before the turbulence began.