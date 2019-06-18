SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry recently opened up to the San Francisco Chronicle about how to teach children to give back to their communities.

Curry spoke with the Chronicle in a wide-ranging Q&A interview that included her talking about No Kids Hungry, which is associated with anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. She also talked about her meal kit and healthy eating business Homemade and plans to expand.

She also talked about the importance of children getting involved in their communities to help curb child hunger. She said she teaches lessons to her daughter, Riley Curry, to help those in need.

“I first got involved (with the anti-hunger campaign) on my own when Riley was born. I kind of did it in silence, just making my donation and doing the whole thing without anyone seeing it, but they reached to me and said there was so much more that I could do. That’s when I started getting more involved.”

“In order to reduce the stigma around childhood hunger, I think it’s important for children, regardless of their situation, to know what’s going on. I try to let her know that if one of her friends is hungry, she should share a lunch with them. It’s things like that plant the seed, and as she gets older, it’ll make her want to make change and have an impact.”

More news: Curry shared an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post over the weekend celebrating Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, where her husband Steph Curry played since 2009. Curry’s Golden State Warriors will now move over to the Chase Center in San Francisco where they will play beginning next year.