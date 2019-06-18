PROVO — The Cougars and Broncos are taking their rivalry to the hardwood again.

BYU and Boise State, who’ve played every year in football since 2012, will play a home-and-home series in men’s basketball in 2019 and 2020, BYU announced Tuesday.

The Broncos will host the first game on Nov. 20, 2019, at Taco Bell Arena, with the Cougars hosting the second game at the Marriott Center in 2020, with the date to be determined.

BYU and Boise State last played in basketball on Dec. 10, 2008, when the Cougars beat the Broncos 94-56 in Provo. BYU owns a 9-4 edge in the all-time basketball series between the two schools.

Mark Pope is in his first season as BYU’s head coach with the Cougars coming off a 19-13 season. Leon Rice is heading into his 10th season with Boise State after the Broncos went 13-20 in 2018-19.