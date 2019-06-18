SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Raptors are the best in the world.

After knocking off the Golden State Warriors 4-2 in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Raptors held a championship parade for the first time in franchise history.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and whose future in Toronto is uncertain, stole the show on Monday afternoon.

First, Leonard accepted the famous "housewarming" gift — the Kawhactus — from "Plant Guy," who wanted to give Leonard a housewarming gift on the night that the Raptors won the championship.

"It’s a housewarming gift for Kawhi... Have you seen him?” 🌴🤣 🤣🤣



Nobody had a better #NBAFinals celebration than Plant Guy. (via @EhBeeFamily) pic.twitter.com/AYEA71WRIr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2019

He got to give that gift to Leonard, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Kawhi finally got his Kawhactus from Plant Guy. 🌵😂



(via @RaptorsGirls)pic.twitter.com/Fcw21ZMzYA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

The Klaw got the last laugh of the NBA season, recreating his viral chuckle.

KAWHI DID THE LAUGH pic.twitter.com/nAX6LZ2IoO — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 17, 2019

Raptors fans, some who camped out overnight to secure the best spots for the parade, showed up en masse, with estimates at 1.5 million fans.

I’d say about 100 people are already in chairs at Nathan Phillip Square ready for tomorrow’s parade. Insane. pic.twitter.com/QJb6jQYYDJ — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) June 17, 2019

Fans filled the streets in Toronto at 5 AM for the @Raptors Championship Parade! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QFt6XkTziT — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2019

One fan even climbed the world-famous CN Tower to get a glimpse of the festivities

Unfortunately, four people were injured by gunmen at the rally. The three suspects were arrested. Currently, there are no reported fatalities or life-threatening injuries.

