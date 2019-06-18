SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Raptors are the best in the world.
After knocking off the Golden State Warriors 4-2 in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Raptors held a championship parade for the first time in franchise history.
Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and whose future in Toronto is uncertain, stole the show on Monday afternoon.
First, Leonard accepted the famous "housewarming" gift — the Kawhactus — from "Plant Guy," who wanted to give Leonard a housewarming gift on the night that the Raptors won the championship.
He got to give that gift to Leonard, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The Klaw got the last laugh of the NBA season, recreating his viral chuckle.
Raptors fans, some who camped out overnight to secure the best spots for the parade, showed up en masse, with estimates at 1.5 million fans.
One fan even climbed the world-famous CN Tower to get a glimpse of the festivities
Unfortunately, four people were injured by gunmen at the rally. The three suspects were arrested. Currently, there are no reported fatalities or life-threatening injuries.
