SALT LAKE CITY — A Fairview man already charged in one case of raping a child now faces additional allegations of sexually abusing children.

David Jackson Pemberton, 52, was charged Tuesday in Sanpete County's 6th District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Pemberton already faces charges of rape, a first-degree felony; obstruction, a second-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Those charges were filed in December in 4th District Court in Utah County. In that case, Pemberton is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The emotionally distressed girl later told a friend and Pemberton told her to change her story, according to charging documents.

After he was arrested and while making phone calls from jail, "Mr. Pemberton’s wife confronted him about having sex with (the girl). According to police, Mr. Pemberton admitted to his wife that he did have sexual intercourse with (her). She instructed him to confess it to police and he told her that he would do so," the charges state.

According to his new charges, a juvenile contacted police on April 29 claiming that in 2017, when he was 14, he worked for Pemberton at his cabin in Hideaway Valley located in Sanpete County.

During the time he worked there, the boy said Pemberton would allow him to drink alcohol and vape, and on at least two occasions grabbed the boy's genitals over his clothing, according to a Sanpete County Jail booking report. He also asked the boy to perform a sex act on him, according to the report.

On May 3, police interviewed a male who also claimed that when he worked for Pemberton during the summer of 2017-18, he would try and touch his genitals, the report states.