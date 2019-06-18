Musicians played as youth from all three Ute tribes — Northern Ute, Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — participated in the Bear Dance during the Tri-Ute Leadership Conference, hosted by the Northern Ute tribe, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The three-day conference — which features cultural celebrations, leadership training and various educational experiences — is an effort to preserve the tribes' culture and traditions for future generations.

According to organizers, the this is the first time a Bear Dance has taken place along the Wasatch Front. It is a social dance that is uniquely Ute. According to the Southern Ute Tribe, the origin of the Bear Dance can be traced back to the 15th century when the Spanish first came upon the Utes in the springtime.

