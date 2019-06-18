Chris Pizzello, Invision/Associated Press
Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

SALT LAKE CITY — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the Icon Generation Award on Monday night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, becoming a pop culture icon.

Johnson thanked the normal assortment of people — fans, family and those who helped him along the way. But he said it’s important to be yourself.

  • “The most powerful thing that we can be is ourselves. I love what Zachary (Levi) was saying because that's us. We were always that little kid. We're still that little kid. Right — just aspiring to be something better. Aspiring to be important.”

Johnson said that he rose through Hollywood without conforming to traditional Hollywood standards, according to Fox News.

  • “When I first got to Hollywood — Hollywood, they didn't know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was this half-black, half-Samoan and 6-foot-4, 275-pound pro wrestler. You know; I was told at that time, 'Well, you got to be a certain way. You got to drop some weight. You've got to be somebody different. You got to stop working out. Stop doing the things that I love. You got to stop calling yourself 'The Rock.' What?!”
  • “And for years I actually bought into it because you think, 'Oh, that's what I'm supposed to do.' And I was miserable doing that. So I made a choice. And the choice was I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me. So, Hollywood conformed to me and here I am with all of you getting the Generation Award.”
  • "When I was 15, I heard a quote and I'll never forget it, 'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'"

Context: Johnson received the Icon Generation Award, which has previously honored such celebrities as Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, and Robert Downey Jr., according to CNN.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
