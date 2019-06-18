SALT LAKE CITY — What’s the best way to figure out whether or not Iron Man’s armor is bulletproof?

If you’re Adam Savage, you build a suit and shoot at it before making it fly.

The Verge reports that Savage, who previously appeared on “Mythbusters,” has returned to Discovery Channel with “Savage Builds,” a show in which Savage builds things with expert builders. Case in point: The first episode — which is currently free to watch on Discovery’s website — involves an Iron Man Mark II suit built using a cutting-edge titanium 3D printer.

A promotional video on YouTube shows Savage taking shots at his 3D-printed suit using a .22 handgun, ballistic glass shield and gel dummy, both of which will likely be familiar to “Mythbusters” fans.

Wired notes that Savage teams up with Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning to install a jet suit into his armor, which uses four small jets to achieve liftoff — a little more bulky than Tony Stark’s single arc reactor repulsors.

The result? The armor mostly works. A behind-the-scenes video from CNET shows Browning successfully piloting the bulky armor. Browning says the jet suit fires at 1,000 horsepower — enough to lift an in-control human pilot.

Overall, the form factor is much less sleek than what you’d see in the movies, but appears to be functional for a prototype. However, Browning notes the suit can be painful to land in.

“Savage Builds" is currently airing on Discovery Channel. Other builds will include battle cars from “Mad Max,” the sword Excalibur and the Panjandrum, a rocket-propelled wheel tested by the British military during World War II.