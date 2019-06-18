SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Consumer Protection’s dedication and achievements in fighting consumer fraud has been recognized by the Federal Trade Commission.

Last week, Francine A. Giani, executive director of the Department of Commerce, and Daniel O’Bannon, division director, accepted the Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection Partner Award.

The FTC recognized the division for its commitment to consumer outreach through two successful consumer education conferences, the division’s investigative contributions to national fraud cases and its partnership in ongoing outreach efforts.

“We are grateful to the Federal Trade Commission for this important distinction. The Department of Commerce, Division of Consumer Protection values our federal partners in fighting fraud and will continue our steadfast mission to protect Utah consumers,” Giani said in the statement.