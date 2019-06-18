SALT LAKE CITY — Joanna Gaines shared her appreciation for her husband Chip Gaines in a new Instagram post for Father’s Day.

Joanna Gaines’ post includes photos of Chip and two of their children, Ella and Crew.

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna wrote in the caption. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!"

Joanna and Chip Gaines have five children together: Drake, 14, Duke, 10, Emmie, 9, Ella, 12, and Crew, 12 months.

In a separate post, Joanna Gaines celebrated her own father, Jerry Stevens, according to People magazine.

“Happy Father’s Day to the plant daddy of all plant daddy’s,” Joanna wrote alongside a picture of her dad smiling beside a flowering shrub. “I got my love for plants from this man- he has taught me that determination and hard work with a mix of patience and grace can not only help in the garden but also with family, business and life.”

“I had the privilege of working with him for ten years at his tire shop and he taught me about these things 1st hand,” she added. “I always thought I would take over his shop when he retired, this was at least the plan. Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down. When he got wind that I was ready for something else he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do.”

