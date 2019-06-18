Screenshot
Joanna Gaines’ Instagram post to her husband includes photos of Chip and two of their children, Ella and Crew.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Joanna Gaines shared her appreciation for her husband Chip Gaines in a new Instagram post for Father’s Day.

Joanna Gaines’ post includes photos of Chip and two of their children, Ella and Crew.

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna wrote in the caption. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!"

Joanna and Chip Gaines have five children together: Drake, 14, Duke, 10, Emmie, 9, Ella, 12, and Crew, 12 months.

In a separate post, Joanna Gaines celebrated her own father, Jerry Stevens, according to People magazine.

  • “Happy Father’s Day to the plant daddy of all plant daddy’s,” Joanna wrote alongside a picture of her dad smiling beside a flowering shrub. “I got my love for plants from this man- he has taught me that determination and hard work with a mix of patience and grace can not only help in the garden but also with family, business and life.”
  • “I had the privilege of working with him for ten years at his tire shop and he taught me about these things 1st hand,” she added. “I always thought I would take over his shop when he retired, this was at least the plan. Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down. When he got wind that I was ready for something else he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do.”
View this post on Instagram

Happy Father's Day to the plant daddy of all plant daddy's. I got my love for plants from this man- he has taught me that determination and hard work with a mix of patience and grace can not only help in the garden but also with family, business and life. I had the privilege of working with him for ten years at his tire shop and he taught me about these things 1st hand. I always thought I would take over his shop when he retired, this was at least the plan. Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down. When he got wind that I was ready for something else he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do. I'm thankful for all the things you've taught me Dad- you were determined and worked so hard for your three daughters, you loved us with great patience and grace. And I love it that every time I smell tires I think of you and the good ol' days (and now that you work here with me you have to admit it's a lot nicer to come home smelling like candles 😉). I love you so much Dad, Happy Father's Day! ❤️

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Chip’s message: Earlier in June, Chip Gaines told People magazine that he had to change as a man before he married Joanna. In large part, he said he made “a lot of changes” before the “Fixer Upper” couple was married.

Comment on this story
  • "I really wasn’t that guy," Chip told People magazine. "I dated girls whose goal in life was to get married and have kids. They had it all planned out, but I was too selfish. It was about me and what I wanted to do, and I didn’t have anything tying me down."
  • “I had to make a lot of changes,” he said. ”I had to be a better person. But when I thought about the idea of being an 80-year-old man sitting on a rocking chair with my beautiful wife, and for she and I to have made it (that far), I got really excited.”
View this post on Instagram

15 years ago... Happy Anniversary Magnolia! A few things I want to call out from these photos: Red lipstick. The vase on the counter- I remember I stenciled the words "imagine" and "dream" on these glass jugs I we bought for a buck each at a garage sale. They were my best seller that season. 😂 The sign on the building was what @chipgaines surprised me with when we found out we couldn't afford a real sign. He always saves the day. This was also the year that the phrase "Live Laugh & Love" was at its peak in popularity. And my biggest regret was selling that large antique counter in photo #3. I still think about that thing. I have zero regrets though about stepping out and just going for it- this shop, this business, it has our hearts. We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn't be here without you❤️#silobration @magnolia

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment