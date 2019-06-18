SALT LAKE CITY — Joanna Gaines shared her appreciation for her husband Chip Gaines in a new Instagram post for Father’s Day.
Joanna Gaines’ post includes photos of Chip and two of their children, Ella and Crew.
“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna wrote in the caption. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!"
Joanna and Chip Gaines have five children together: Drake, 14, Duke, 10, Emmie, 9, Ella, 12, and Crew, 12 months.
In a separate post, Joanna Gaines celebrated her own father, Jerry Stevens, according to People magazine.
- “Happy Father’s Day to the plant daddy of all plant daddy’s,” Joanna wrote alongside a picture of her dad smiling beside a flowering shrub. “I got my love for plants from this man- he has taught me that determination and hard work with a mix of patience and grace can not only help in the garden but also with family, business and life.”
- “I had the privilege of working with him for ten years at his tire shop and he taught me about these things 1st hand,” she added. “I always thought I would take over his shop when he retired, this was at least the plan. Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down. When he got wind that I was ready for something else he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do.”
Chip's message: Earlier in June, Chip Gaines told People magazine that he had to change as a man before he married Joanna. In large part, he said he made "a lot of changes" before the "Fixer Upper" couple was married.
- "I really wasn’t that guy," Chip told People magazine. "I dated girls whose goal in life was to get married and have kids. They had it all planned out, but I was too selfish. It was about me and what I wanted to do, and I didn’t have anything tying me down."
- “I had to make a lot of changes,” he said. ”I had to be a better person. But when I thought about the idea of being an 80-year-old man sitting on a rocking chair with my beautiful wife, and for she and I to have made it (that far), I got really excited.”