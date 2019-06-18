SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski has announced the winners of the 2019 Mayor’s Artists Awards, which will be presented in conjunction with this weekend’s Utah Arts Festival.

The awards, which recognize individuals and organizations who have made an important and positive contribution to the creative arts and the wider Salt Lake City community, will be handed out at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Square, 451 State.

This year’s recipients are:

• DesignBuildBLUFF, a graduate architecture program at the University of Utah that immerses students in hands-on, cross-cultural experiences through partnerships with the rural and native communities in the Four Corners region of San Juan County.

• Margaret Willis, an artist, teacher, outdoor enthusiast, yogi and gardener who loves to experiment with a range of mediums.

• Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ ACME Initiative, which aims to expand and rethink the role that museums play in public life.

• Rock 'n’ Roll Camp for Girls, which seeks to empower girls, transgender and gender nonconforming youths through music education, collaboration and performance.

• Ed Napia, who was born into the Te Whiu, Te Popoto and Te Honihoni subtribes of the Ngapuhi Tribe from New Zealand. Napia’s handmade pottery and clay sculpture represent the various stages of his life, from his New Zealand childhood to his time in Hawaii and his move to Utah.

The 43rd annual Utah Arts Festival begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, from noon to 11 p.m. each day on Library and Washington squares.