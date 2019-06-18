SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith accepted the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, but she didn’t think she deserved it.

Pinkett Smith, who accepted the award with her son Jaden Smith at her side, talked about her own self-doubt upon receiving the award. Here are the highlights from her acceptance speech.

“You know, it’s a trip because when MTV called me to receive an award for trailblazing, I was like, ‘All right now, I don’t know if I deserve this quite yet.’ But I’m really glad MTV thinks so.”

“It was because I was comparing myself to all the many trailblazers that I admired and I realized, ‘OK, maybe we do have something in common.'”

“Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain. And it’s these eternal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world. And then I thought a little more deeply. I was thinking, every last person in this room must do that at some capacity. So that means that every single person in this room is trailblazing. … So as you honor me tonight, I want to honor all of you and I wanna say here’s to us for all of our trailblazing!”

What they’re saying: “Girls Trip” costar Tiffany Haddish presented Pinkett Smith with the award. “Somehow after being in the game for 30 years, she still looks 28,” she said, according to People magazine.

A clip during the awards show included Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys praising Pinkett Smith. Latifah said, “She has a really good heart, she cares about people.” Keys said “she is a powerful voice for women,” according to People magazine.

Red Table Talk: Pinkett Smith has been making headlines over the last few months for her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.” Ayesha Curry and Common are two celebrities who have appeared on the show and opened up about marriage and relationships.