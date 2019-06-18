SPRINGVILLE — A boy received "minor scratches" from a bear early Tuesday that entered the campsite where the boy was staying.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the bear has since been tracked down and euthanized.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. in the left fork of Hobble Creek Canyon, near the top of the canyon on private property, according to a statement from the agency.

A bear entered the campsite and "disturbed" a tent, leaving a boy with scratches on his back, wildlife officials noted. The boy is expected to be OK.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, at which more details of the incident are expected to be released.