SALT LAKE CITY — Taco Bell will be having its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion Tuesday.

Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at restaurants across Canada and the United States from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

Steal a Game, Steal a Taco is here! If a team steals a game on the road then everyone steals a FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos. @NBACanada @NBA pic.twitter.com/qP5IH0Jg7z — Taco Bell Canada (@TacoBellCanada) May 28, 2019

Taco Bell announced the promotion after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

"While the Golden State Warriors didn’t win the championship, they still 'stole' Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals by beating the Toronto Raptors on their home court, triggering Taco Bell’s 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion and winning fans across America free tacos," the company wrote in a press release, according to Fox News. "They are the true taco champions of 2019!"

