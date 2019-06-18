SALT LAKE CITY — Taco Bell will be having its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion Tuesday.
Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at restaurants across Canada and the United States from 2 to 6 p.m.
Taco Bell announced the promotion after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.
"While the Golden State Warriors didn’t win the championship, they still 'stole' Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals by beating the Toronto Raptors on their home court, triggering Taco Bell’s 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion and winning fans across America free tacos," the company wrote in a press release, according to Fox News. "They are the true taco champions of 2019!"
