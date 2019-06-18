SALT LAKE CITY — A video surfaced on Father's Day of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson playing catch with his father, Mike, in their backyard.

And here's some good news for BYU: It's looking like the sophomore-to-be will be passing to wide receivers when the Cougars' season begins in late August against Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"Recovery is going good," Wilson said at BYU Media Day. "I’m 100 percent on schedule for where I’m supposed to be."

Wilson wasn't allowed to throw at spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery on his throwing arm to correct a condition he had back in high school. As Dick Harmon previously reported, he played last season despite shoulder limitations. Regardless, Wilson still had a pass efficiency rating of 157.2, ranked among the best ever by a BYU freshman or veteran for a season. Wilson completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 1,578 yards playing with an injury, which was "impressive," a source told the Deseret News.

Though he didn't share details in an interview, Cougar coach Kalani Sitake said the program is expecting Wilson to be available this fall.

"It's going really well. He's looking good. I credit his hard work and our training room and everybody that's been involved with him, our strength staff," Sitake said. "I think he's on schedule and he'll be ready to roll."

Nobody would have guessed that Wilson wasn't at full strength judging by his most recent performance. The former Corner Canyon High star set a BYU record, completing all 18 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-18 win over Western Michigan at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last December.

Sitake had a humorous response when asked for an update on Wilson's status, making it clear he's a football coach and not a doctor.

"He got a fake arm put in and it's better than ever," Sitake joked. "It's new technology and he can throw a country mile now."

Sitake delivered another funny response when asked what he expects from Wilson. He joked, "To throw an incomplete pass at some time."

Sitake called Wilson "a football junkie" and said that he's earned his role as leader on the team.

"I’ve got to step up that leadership role and take more command of the offense," Wilson said.

BYU OC Jeff Grimes on QB Zach Wilson: "A guy like that makes my job a whole lot easier ... we have a lot of trust in Zach." — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) June 18, 2019

Wilson said he's looking forward to getting back on the field after eight months of rehab. But that time off, he added, has been productive.

"Mentally, I have been trying to progress my game so much further," he said.

And he likes the direction his entire offense has taken since his first college season.

"We're a different offense," he added. "We know more what we want to do now."