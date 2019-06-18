PROVO — BYU is still in negotiations with ESPN on a contract extension, athletic director Tom Holmoe said during BYU Football Media Day on Tuesday.

The holdup is the Cougars’ bowl situation, which is slowing the process, Holmoe said. Holmoe did not specify how long the contract extension would be.

“We’ve been with ESPN for a long time,” he said.

Of note was that Holmoe's segment of the State of the Program broadcast to kick off media day was prerecorded, the first time Holmoe has not been on hand for the midsummer event.

On the day BYU announced it would go independent in football back in 2010, the school also announced an eight-year deal with ESPN to televise the Cougars’ home games.

In 2017, Holmoe announced the contract would extend through the 2019 season.

Holmoe repeated he is looking forward to continuing to work with ESPN.

“It will also give us an opportunity to look into the future of what BYU football will be," Holmoe said.

Former Cougar offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Trevor Matich shared his thoughts on why ESPN likes BYU.

“They know BYU, at any time, has the chance to rise up and shock the world," Matich said.

The Cougars' 2019 schedule, which includes home games in the first month against Utah, USC and Washington, as well as a trip to Tennessee, is another appealing aspect to ESPN.

"Schedules like that are challenging, but they help the recruiting base,” Matich said.