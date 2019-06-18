WEST JORDAN — A man who accused an acquaintance of stealing one of his guns pulled out another gun early Tuesday and shot him twice, leaving him in critical condition, according to police.

The victim had called the gunman to ask him to pick him up in Salt Lake City, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt. They then drove to a third person's house in West Jordan near 2700 West and 7380 South.

About 1 a.m., the two men were outside the house when the driver accused the victim of taking one of his guns that was in the car. During the ensuing argument, the driver pulled out a second gun and shot the other man in the head and neck, according to Holt.

The gunman drove off and the victim went back to the house seeking help. People inside the house drove the man to a nearby hospital.

"They don't even take him inside. Basically, he walks in," Holt said.

The man was then transferred to a larger hospital. Holt said the man was in surgery Tuesday morning. But prior to surgery, he was communicating with investigators and giving them information, he said.

Neither the name of the victim or nor the man suspected of shooting him was immediately released, but Holt said detectives believe they know the identity of the gunman. As of 9 a.m. no one had been arrested.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.