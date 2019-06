PROVO — Let’s talk football.

The annual BYU Football Media Day is here, as Cougar players and coaches meet with the media to talk about the 2019 season at the school’s Broadcast Building.

Some of the top storylines to follow throughout the day include BYU’s contract status with ESPN, the health of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and if there will be any updates about coach Kalani Sitake’s contract.

Follow along with us as four Deseret News reporters bring you the news of the day.