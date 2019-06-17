SALT LAKE CITY — Don't expect a congressional run from state Sen. Dan McCay.

McCay, R-Riverton, said Monday that while he is "grateful" for the "encouragement" he's received to run for Utah’s 4th Congressional District, he won't be challenging U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, the lone Democrat in the Beehive State's congressional delegation.

McCay was first appointed to the Utah House of Representatives in 2012. He was elected to represent District 11 — consisting of Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman, Lehi, Riverton, Sandy, and South Jordan — in the Utah Senate in 2018.

While he won't himself be seeking McAdams' seat, McCay added in a statement that he believes "voters would do well to choose a strong conservative voice" to represent the 4th Congressional District.

"I believe Congressman Ben McAdams is a good man," McCay said. "However, his politics represent a serious speed bump just as America is picking up economic speed. Utah has strong record of conservative policies keeping us atop the heap of other states."