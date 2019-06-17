PROVO — A California jury awarded Disney and other Hollywood movie studio plaintiffs $62.4 million in damages Monday following a trial to assess damages against video filtering service VidAngel.

The ruling comes after years of legal wrangling in which Disney, Warner Brothers and 20th Century Fox argued VidAngel infringed on their copyrighted content by ripping copies of movie discs, copying them, and streaming them to customers.

VidAngel offers a service that filters out content of movies and television shows that may be objectionable to some viewers like nudity, profanity and violence.

The plaintiffs argued that in some cases, VidAngel was streaming content before it became available on licensed streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and others.

VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon voiced his dissent with the outcome Monday and vowed to appeal the ruling

“We disagree with today’s ruling and have not lessened our resolve to save filtering for families one iota," Harmon said in a statement. "VidAngel plans to appeal the District Court ruling, and explore options in the bankruptcy court. Our court system has checks and balances, and we are pursuing options on that front as well.”

VidAngel is in the midst of a bankruptcy proceeding that the company filed in the fall of 2017.

A spokesman for the plaintiffs' group said the ruling represents a warning to others about the unlawful use of protected content.

“The jury today found that VidAngel acted willfully, and imposed a damages award that sends a clear message to others who would attempt to profit from unlawful infringing conduct at the expense of the creative community.”

This story will be updated.