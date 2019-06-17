OGDEN — An Australian company has chosen Ogden to continue developing its unique warfighting and law enforcement technology.

KordUSA Monday announced the opening of its newest office and lab facilities at 1069 Stewart Drive in the Ogden Business Depot.

A subsidiary of Australia-based KordTech, Kord creates and produces technology that allows users — such as soldiers and police officers — to control multiple electronic devices without taking their eyes off the task at hand, explained systems engineer Jeremy Hedgspeth.

Members of the Ogden-Weber Chamber watch as managing director Peter Moran, Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, Alison Petchell, from the Australian Embassy, and Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell cut the ribbon for Australia-based KordTech's new facility in Ogden on Monday, June 17, 2019.

"We've created a remote control device that attaches to a weapon," he said. "So a Marine or a police officer or soldier can keep their hand on their weapon at all times."

The company's technology has applications primarily in the defense and law enforcement sectors, he noted. However, it is also used in underwater computing, as well as for research, maritime archaeology and commercial projects, according to a news release.

For military and law enforcement, the technology enables users to control communications between individuals and devices, Hedgspeth said.

"For instance, (to use) the radio on their waist or their shoulder, they would just press a button on the handle of the gun and the radio turns on," he explained. "They can change the volume or talk. If they have a laser sight, they can activate the laser just by pressing a button on the remote control."

"The same goes for a thermal weapon sight," he said. "They can zoom in, zoom out or change the polarity on the thermal sight. It can do that as well. We can configure it to manipulate pretty much any device that any soldier or officer may use. "

The connections could be hard-wired or wireless, he added.

Kord’s new location will initially house about six employees and will include office and production test facilities, along with engineering staff tasked with planning production, assembly, quality control and testing. The company is also partnering with numerous local suppliers along the Wasatch Front, explained managing director Peter Moran. He said the technology should be production ready by year's end.

With its new Utah office, Moran said the company is striving to establish a solid and enduring partnership with the city of Ogden, local industry and the nearby community.

Program manager Greg Roper gives a demonstration during a ribbon-cutting and open house for Australia-based KordTech new facility in Ogden on Monday, June 17, 2019.

"(Ogden) is a really vibrant community that's growing and it has a very clear focus on innovation," he said. "For us, as a small company coming from Australia, in order to be successful we need to build relationships, and the relationships we're building here are strong and lasting."

He said over the next year or two, Kord’s planned production facility will employ local engineers, technicians and a range of support staff who will allow the company to grow its business and generate substantial new revenues. The new facility will contribute to the growth of the company and Ogden’s advanced manufacturing industry, he said, and also grow the city's workforce and support the U.S. warfighter, he said.

The selection of Ogden for Kord's new facility was the result of years of research and coordination with city and state leaders, Moran said. The city's proximity to other aerospace and defense companies, as well as the availability of a skilled workforce, all contributed to Kord’s choice to establish a presence in Ogden, he added.

The company is looking to establish additional manufacturing operations will in Logan and Salt Lake City, the release stated.

“We’re delighted with the response and support we have received from the city and Mayor (Mike) Caldwell on locating our office and production capability in Ogden,” Moran said. “We are greatly looking forward to building a long and lasting partnership with the city which will benefit both the company and the local region.”