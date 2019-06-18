SALT LAKE CITY — Although Nathan Pacheco has performed a variety of projects throughout his vocal career, his latest album released, “My Prayer,” has brought him “a little closer to heaven” than he was before.

“In all of my singing, whether I’m singing religious music or not, I try to always focus on things that mean most to me,” Pacheco said in a telephone interview. “Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ make up an integral part of who I am and they give meaning to everything else in my life, so doing an album like this is special for me. It allows me to kind of focus on those things that have such a deep place in my heart and channel those emotions through the music.”

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pacheco said “My Prayer” is his way of expressing his “faith and trust in the Savior,” and he hopes that, through the music, listeners can have a similar experience of “turning their hearts to the Lord in some way.”

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Nathan Pacheco walks off stage after performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for a Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2013.

“I hope that these songs can lift them out of whatever battles they are up against and help them feel the sustaining peace the Savior offers,” Pacheco said.

Released this year, “My Prayer” contains arrangements of 11 Christian songs, including “You Raise Me Up,” “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” and one of Pacheco’s favorites: “Oceans.”

“'Oceans’ kind of has this cool rock 'n' roll feel to it,” Pacheco said. “My producer arranged it in such a way that it has an edgy feel to it, yet it’s still sacred in nature and it awakes this feeling of praise from the deepest place in our hearts.”

Another song that Pacheco especially loved to record was “All is Well” because of its lullaby feel.

“It’s a song where someone is basically taking the reins of his or her life and speaking to his or her soul and saying, ‘The Lord has got this. You need to trust and let go.’ That is a message I need to remember on a daily basis,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco admitted that many times during the album’s recording process, he needed to stop and begin another take because he was overcome with emotion. Each song included on the album has special meaning to him because they help him feel “close to the Lord,” and he hopes those who listen to the music feel how he felt while recording it.

“My goal for my music is to have an effect for good on people and hopefully help them find more peace in their lives and feel a little bit closer to heaven,” Pacheco said. “That is one of my heart’s deepest desires.”