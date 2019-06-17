MORGAN — Search teams have found the body of a Salt Lake County man who drowned in East Canyon State Park.

Shervin Rayeneh, 25, was boating on East Canyon Reservoir with friends and family about 3 p.m. Sunday when he and two friends left the boat to swim nearby, according to Utah State Parks officials.

Witnesses said Rayeneh began to struggle while swimming and went underwater; he did not surface. Passersby helped Rayeneh's family and friends call 911 and search the area before a park ranger responded.

Search crews found Rayeneh's body in the water shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night using sonar technology and were able to bring him to the surface with an underwater remote-operated vehicle.

Search and rescue teams from Weber County, Summit County and Morgan County assisted in the effort.