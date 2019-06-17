SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has raised more than $250,000 since announcing his candidacy for governor a month ago, according to his campaign.

"Abby and I are thrilled Utahns enthusiastically believe in our call for elevated campaigns. We’re committed to bringing people together, serving our communities and discussing a conservative vision for Utah’s future without harboring contempt for our opponents," Cox said in a statement.

To date, the campaign has received what it says is a record 1,015 online donations at an average amount of $68. No candidate for Utah governor has ever received more than 1,000 donations during a single month, according to the Cox campaign.

Cox is the first to formally announce he's running for governor.

Entrepreneur Jeff Burningham, a Republican from Provo, has raised more than $570,000 so far, according to his campaign.

"Jeff is a first-time candidate who hasn’t even launched his campaign yet, but he has already raised significantly more than the well-known politicians in the race, including the early front-runner, said his campaign manager Adrielle Herring said.

Republican Greg Hughes, a former Utah House speaker, is raising money for a gubernatorial run and anticipates formally getting in the race at the end of summer or in early fall.

Former GOP Gov. Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, is also thinking about getting into the race.