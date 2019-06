Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a ballot of nominated players.

2A MVP

Allie Laub, Enterprise, 3B/P, Jr.

Recorded a 1.75 ERA during the state tournament and finished with a .417 batting average and a .533 on-base percentage.

2A First Team

Tayler Brackett, Gunnison Valley, SS, Sr. — .653 BA, 66 hits, 17 2B,51 runs, 25 SB

Tavy Gale, Beaver, C, Sr. — .539 BA, 5 HR, 12 2B, 12 SB, 43 RBI, 42 runs

Ronnie Robinson, Enterprise, OF/C, Sr. — .462 BA, no errors in field

Kangie Bundy, Enterprise, P, Sr. — 2.91 ERA

Megan Wade, Millard, SS, Sr. — .538 BA, 10 2B, .575 OBP

Sydnee Gillins, Beaver, 1B, Sr. — .462 BA, 6 HR, 8 2B, 12 SB, 49 RBI, 38 runs

Paige King, Gunnison Valley, 3B, Sr. — .581 BA, 54 hits, 20 2B, 37 RBI

Jaida King, Gunnison Valley, C, Sr. — .531 BA, 51 hits, 39 RBI, .991 FLD%

Kamree Brunson, North Sevier, SS, Jr. — .509 BA, 10 2B, 7 3B, 38 runs

Josie Crum, Duchesne, P/1B/OF, Sr. — .513 BA, .984 FLD%

Kelsey Woodhouse, Duchesne, CF/C, Jr. — .637 BA, .764 OBP, 14 2B

Jessica Chambers, Enterprise, C, Jr. — .500 OBP

Maddie Edwards, Gunnison Valley, OF/C, Jr. — .600 BA, 51 Hits, 48 RBI, 10 2B, 8 HR

Brittlyn Carter, Beaver, SS, Sr. — .436 BA, 5 2B, 23 SB, 17 RBI, 49 runs

2A Second Team

2A Honorable Mention