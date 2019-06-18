Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a ballot of nominated players.

3A MVP

Photo courtesy Grantsville Maddie Peterson, Grantsville

Maddie Peterson, Grantsville, P/OF/1B, Jr.

Key part of Grantsville’s state title run as she batted .473 from the leadoff spot with a .516 on-base percentage and 10 HR. On the mound she had a 0.913 ERA.

3A First Team

Ally Rook, Union, P, Sr. — 3.30 ERA, 22-7 record

Bailey Frischknecht, Grantsville, P, Jr. — 1.31 ERA, 139 Ks, .370 BA

Aubree Ison, North Sanpete, C, Sr. — .528 BA, 13 HR, 12 2B, 47 RBI, 57 hits

Hannah Butler, Grantsville, SS, Sr. — .389 BA, 11 HR, 39 RBI

Marleigh Horrocks, Union, C/OF, Sr. — .487 BA, great catcher

Kaytlyn Cripps, Carbon, P/C, Sr. — .650 OBP

Kiana Pogroszewski, Manti, P/3B, Sr. — 4.87 ERA, 139 Ks, .375 BA, .446 OBP

Laura Sandberg, Grantsville, OF, Jr. — .457 BA, 35 RBI, 6 2B, 8 HR

Reggie Myers, Juab, SS/OF, Sr. — Quick, could play anywhere

Lexie Alder, Manti, SS, Sr. — .442 BA, .500 OBP, .530 SLG, 22 SB

Tyra Hermansen, Manti, C, Sr. — .473 BA, .550 OBP, .981 FLD%

Breana Hiatt, Grantsville, C, So. — .418 BA, 1.00 FLD%, catch every game

Nakiah Taylor, North Sanpete, P/IF, Jr. — .495 BA, 7 HR, 12 2B, 37 RBI, 13-3 record

Jaci Shumway, Grand, P/SS, So. — .463 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, .551 OBP, 3.50 ERA

3A Second Team

3A Honorable Mention