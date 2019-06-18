Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a ballot of nominated players.
3A MVP
Maddie Peterson, Grantsville, P/OF/1B, Jr.
Key part of Grantsville’s state title run as she batted .473 from the leadoff spot with a .516 on-base percentage and 10 HR. On the mound she had a 0.913 ERA.
3A First Team
Ally Rook, Union, P, Sr. — 3.30 ERA, 22-7 record
Bailey Frischknecht, Grantsville, P, Jr. — 1.31 ERA, 139 Ks, .370 BA
Aubree Ison, North Sanpete, C, Sr. — .528 BA, 13 HR, 12 2B, 47 RBI, 57 hits
Hannah Butler, Grantsville, SS, Sr. — .389 BA, 11 HR, 39 RBI
Marleigh Horrocks, Union, C/OF, Sr. — .487 BA, great catcher
Kaytlyn Cripps, Carbon, P/C, Sr. — .650 OBP
Kiana Pogroszewski, Manti, P/3B, Sr. — 4.87 ERA, 139 Ks, .375 BA, .446 OBP
Laura Sandberg, Grantsville, OF, Jr. — .457 BA, 35 RBI, 6 2B, 8 HR
Reggie Myers, Juab, SS/OF, Sr. — Quick, could play anywhere
Lexie Alder, Manti, SS, Sr. — .442 BA, .500 OBP, .530 SLG, 22 SB
Tyra Hermansen, Manti, C, Sr. — .473 BA, .550 OBP, .981 FLD%
Breana Hiatt, Grantsville, C, So. — .418 BA, 1.00 FLD%, catch every game
Nakiah Taylor, North Sanpete, P/IF, Jr. — .495 BA, 7 HR, 12 2B, 37 RBI, 13-3 record
Jaci Shumway, Grand, P/SS, So. — .463 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, .551 OBP, 3.50 ERA
3A Second Team
- Katie Larsen, Manti, 3B/1B, So.
- Kelby Henry, North Sanpete, 2B, Sr.
- Paige Shumway, Grand, P/SS/3B, Fr.
- Addelyn Brotherson, North Sanpete, SS, Jr.
- Rylee Udom, Grantsville, DP/1B, Sr.
- Brynlee Golding, Manti, OF, Jr.
- Mesa Nielsen, Union, SS, Sr.
- Raygen Newton, Juab, C/OF, Sr.
- Karly Peterson, Morgan, P, Jr.
- Delci Lamb, Union, 2B, Sr.
- August Cowan, Grantsville, 3B/P, So.
- Kassidy Alder, Manti, CF, So.
- Madisyn Christensen, Richfield, 3B, Sr.
- Indee Jones, South Summit, P/SS, Fr.
3A Honorable Mention
- Skylee Edwards, ALA, P, Sr.
- AdriAnne Childs, Emery, P/1B, Sr.
- Hannah Owen, Grand, C, Sr.
- Malorie Bostick, Union, C/1B, So.
- Dekota Kraushaar, Carbon, P/1B/3B, Sr.
- Gracee Bowers, San Juan, P/SS, Sr.
- Keanna Williams, Juab, P/OF, Jr.
- Savannah Hansen, South Sevier, Sr.
- Kynlei Nelson, Union, OF/2B, Fr.
- Chloe Hyder, Union, OF , Sr.
- Maizie Clark, Grantsville, 2B, Sr
- Sarah Oldroyd, North Sanpete, OF, Jr.
- Graciee Christiansen, North Sanpete, CF/P, So.
- Allie Cordero, Summit Academy, P/IF, Sr.
- Tori Ross, Union, 3B, Sr.
- Ambree Bennett, Emery, P/OF, Sr.
