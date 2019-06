Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

Ms. Softball

Huntyr Ava, West, INF, Sr.

Dominated in leading West to the 5A title with a .699 batting average, 51 hits, 19 home runs and 70 RBI.

5A MVP

Mikala Ulibarri, West, P, Sr.

Led West to the 5A championship with her dominance on the mound with a 19-1 record and a 1.91 ERA. She also batted .500 at the plate.

5A First Team

Libbie Hawker, Bountiful, CF, Jr. — .457 BA, 8 2B, 38 runs, 18 RBI, 30 SB

Lexi Parker, Corner Canyon, P/3B, Sr. — .518 BA, 10 HR, 10 2B, 46 RBI, 10-4 record

Kamora Masina, West, INF, Sr. — .526 BA, 40 hits, 7 2B, 13 HR, 53 RBI

McKenna Thomas, Springville, P, So. — .407 BA, .857 SLG, 9 HR, 32 RBI, 2.64 ERA

Sophia Stoddard, Bountiful, C, Jr. — .437 BA, 30 RBI, 4 HR, no passed balls

Delaney Baker, Farmington, P, Fr. — .357 BA, 8 HR, 26 RBI, .693 OBP, 3.48 ERA, 120 Ks

Marisa Bowman, Skyridge, SS, Sr. — .411 BA, 14 HR, 37 RBI

Charley Kelson, Wasatch, SS, Sr. — .564 BA, 4 HR, 17 2B, 33 RBI, .585 OBP

Sydnie Blacker, Box Elder, SS, Sr. — .407 BA, 20 RBI, 22 SB

Justyce Strasburg, Maple Mountain, C/SS, Jr. — .412 BA, .557 OBP, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 33 hits

Maysa Averett, Roy, P, Sr. — 15-6 record, 3.39 ERA, .367 BA, 4 HR, 18 RBI

Josee Haycock, Corner Canyon, SS, Sr. — .517 OBP, 30 SB

Payge Armendariz, Wasatch, 1B/P, Fr. — 11 HR, 10 2B, 46 RBI, 2.32 ERA

Isabella St. Hilaire, East, SS/OF, Sr. — .510 BA, 8 2B, 3 3B

5A Second Team

5A Honorable Mention