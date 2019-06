Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a ballot of nominated players.

4A MVP

Attlyn Johnston, Tooele, P, So.

Guided Tooele to the 4A state title with a scintillating 0.448 ERA as she struck out 288 batters while only walking 29.

4A First Team

Addi Betts, Desert Hills, C/SS, Sr. — .547 BA, 15 HRs, 10 2B, 43 RBI

Tyler Thornton, Ridgeline, OF, Sr. — .562 BA, 8 2B, 5 HR, 24 SB, 41 runs

Ashley Hess, Bear River, C, Sr. — .495 BA, 51 hits, 17 2B

Briley Young, Spanish Fork, P, Sr. — 22-5 record, 229 Ks, 2.07 ERA

Haylee Brown, Mountain Crest, P, Sr. — 2.61 ERA, 150 Ks, .567 BA, 9 HR, 30 RBI

McKinnely Mull, Uintah, 3B, So. — .554 BA, 15 2B, 10 HR, 38 RBI, 46 runs

Japrix Weaver, Cedar, SS, Jr. — .455 BA, 10 2B, 6 HR, .976 FLD%

Morgan Reynolds, Uintah, OF, Sr. — .500 BA, 16 2B, 40 runs, .559 OBP

Nya Laing, Logan, P, Sr. — 1.94 ERA, 172 Ks, .433 BA, 7 HR, 39 RBI

Oaklee Trapp, Bear River, 1B, Jr. — 5 HRs, dynamite defensive 1B

Avery Takahashi, Lehi, SS/P, So — .490 BA, 48 hits, 6 2B, 12 SB

Amber Lujan, Tooele, LF, Sr. — .472 BA, 4 HR, 29 RBI

Brooklyn Pintar, Spanish Fork, SS, So. — .455 BA, 9 HR., 39 RBI, 51 hits

Denim Henkel, Cedar, 1B, Jr. — .439 BA, 13 HR, 36 RBI, .966 FLD%

4A Second Team

4A Honorable Mention