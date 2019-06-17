Sudan needs help. There are many things happening in the world right now that need change, and we obviously can't deal with all of them at once, but we should be doing as much as we possibly can. The world needs to do something about what's happening in Sudan right now. People are being cruelly killed, women are being raped and humiliated, kids are starving and living in complete fear, and those are only some of the thousands of terrible things that are going on in Sudan. We need change. We need to donate. We need to show our support to the victims. We need to help. Not doing something about it is completely inhumane, and it's unacceptable that the people who are supposed to be "taking care of us" and "making things right" don't seem to be doing anything about it.

Paola Miranda

Pleasant Grove