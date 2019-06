Note: The Deseret News picks Ms. Softball and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

6A MVP

Libby Parkinson, Herriman, P/1B, Sr.

Led Herriman to a second straight 6A title by batting .418 with seven home runs and 22 intentional walks. She won 16 games on the mound and struck out 97 batters.

6A First Team

Jackie Gold, Layton, P, Sr. — .567 BA, 11 3B

Tylor Comeau, Layton, OF, Sr. — .517 BA, 12 2B, 2 HR

Aubree Hogan, Bingham, OF/SS/1B, Jr. — .551 BA, 36 RBI, 15 2B, 9 HR

Emily Dority, Bingham, P/SS, So. — .500 BA, 29 RBI, 8 HR, 974 FLD%, 3.30 ERA

Makaiya Gomez, Copper Hills, CF, Jr. — .677 BA, 20 XBH, .701 OBP, .893 FLD%

Tuliliau Sosi, Kearns, C/UT, Sr. — .479 BA, 33 RBI, .558 OBP, 8 2B, 5 HR, 24 SB

Kaylee Butterworth, Copper Hills, OF/SS, Sr. — .565 BA, .589 OBP, 18 SB, .903 FLD%

Rylie Bennett, Fremont, 2B/SS, Jr. — .506 BA, .607 OBP, .765 SLG

Taegan Smith, Herriman, SS, Fr. — .521 BA, .989 SLG, 6 2B, 5 3B, 6 HR, 14 SB

Maddy Ford, Taylorsville, 3B, Sr. — .545 B.A. .585 OBP

Alyxx Estrada, Copper Hills, SS/3B, Jr. — .521 BA, .652 OBP, .882 FLD%

Kya Wilmott, Davis, OF/P, Jr. — .486 BA, 33 RBI, 9 2B, 5 HR

Kynlee Hoggan, Fremont, P, Sr. — 10-5 record, 4.10 ERA

Averi Hanny, Bingham, P, So. — 152 Ks, 3.80 ERA

6A Second Team

6A Honorable Mention