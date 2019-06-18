The takeaway from Bill Clinton is that he was amoral. The takeaway from Richard Nixon is that he was immoral. Where does Trump fit in? Amoral, Trump is not, nor is he immoral.

Trump doesn't fall into either of these extremes. He is who he is, straight up. That's what throws people.

The bigger picture is that like Nixon, the Democrats have much to hide and then have compounded it by ordering a break-in into Trump's dirty laundry. Nixon was afraid of his reelection, following the bombing of Cambodia. Democrats are afraid of the exposure of their questionable behavior. To cover this up, Democrats followed Nixon's lead, but with a twist. Trump kind of spoiled their plan, so they blame Trump for varying crimes. The final question: How many Democrats does it take to go through Donald Trump's dirty laundry?

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction, Colorado